Home States Telangana

Telangana: Munugode voters ready, but want more

Agents face a torrid time as villagers demand gold & cash promised by candidates, leaders

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Polling staff

Polling staff collect election material from the distribution centre at Don Bosco Junior College in Chandur mandal on Wednesday

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: A day before the residents of Munugode exercised their franchise, in-charges appointed by the political parties were in for a torrid time on Wednesday, neither able to convince and calm down some voters nor arrange more money and liquor demanded by the latter.

Right from Tuesday night, the in-charges reached the villages they were given the responsibility for, armed with a copy of the voter list, and offered Rs 3,000 per vote.To their shock, they were chastised by the villagers who demanded “full payment” as promised by the candidates or by top leaders of the political parties. 

Residents of Koratikal in Munugo-de mandal reminded the in-charge that the candidate of the particular party he was representing had promised one tola of gold per household with five voters, but he was offering only Rs 3,000 per person. 

Knowing well that this was their last chance to force the parties to pay up, the villagers did not hold back when expressing their anger on the party in-charge. They warned him that if they did not get the promised gold, their vote would go to the rival candidate. 

P Narsamma of Bangarigadda, Chandur mandal asked an agent, “Will you even meet us after we cast our vote?” The flustered agent tried to convince them that there was still time, but the villagers were in no mood to listen. His defence that teams of policemen were roaming in the villages and getting cash through was impossible, failed to convince the villagers.

Ch Radamma, a resident of the village, said that they were promised a tola of gold for five votes per household. “Now, if they send Rs 3,000, how will we get the gold?” she asked. In many villages, squabbles broke out over money being offered by rival parties. Voters in some villages said that while a party promised Rs 5,000 per voter, they were now being offered only Rs 3,000 each. 

Nama Pulamma of Kothularam village in Nampalli mandal said that the political leaders had turned the menfolk of the village into “drunkards and slaves”. “Our men are now addicted to liquor. Who will feed us now?” she asked, voicing the anxiety felt by many women. 

From the day of the election notification, liquor and chicken had been distributed in the villages, and the villagers got Rs 500 per day for campaigning. Now that campaigning has ended, this flow of funds and refreshments has stopped. 

A senior police officer said that they have been conducting checks in all the villages since Tuesday night following allegations of distribution of money and liquor. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munugode Munugode voters Munugode byelection
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp