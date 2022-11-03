Home States Telangana

Telangana govt issues GO regularising lands in six Hyderabad segments 

Relief for thousands of families living on public land illegally for the last 15 years

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Government has issued GO MS 118 regularising lands up to 1,000 square yards in LB Nagar, Rajendranagar, Medchal, Karwan, Nampally and Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituencies.

The decision will give relief to thousands of families who have been living illegally on public land for nearly 15 years. This was announced by Minister for Municipal  Administration and Urban Development  (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ‘Mana Nagaram’ meeting held in Saroornagar Stadium, LB Nagar, he said the names of the colonies which are missing from the list will also be included in the orders.

Positive move: Residents

When the minister was reading out the finer details of the order, residents and representatives of the 44 colonies in the six Assembly constituencies cheered in joy. He said that a nominal amount of Rs 250 per square yard will be charged for regularisation.

People have been representing a favourable decision for their land regularisation since 2007. LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy and other public representatives thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and KT Rama Rao for holding multiple meetings and resolving the issue.

In the LB Nagar constituency, flyover and underpasses work worth Rs 1,200 crore were taken up while a sum of Rs 113 crore was allocated for Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), he said and assured to address other issues faced by people in the constituency.

Govt with people of LB Nagar, says KTR

