Telangana's Munugode bypoll: 77.5 per cent polling till 5 PM

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A voter turnout of around 77.5 % was recorded till 5 PM in Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana, where polling happened for by-election on Thursday.

Polling was been peaceful with no major law and order incidents being reported since morning.

The supporters of two candidates were dispersed by police following a confrontation between them outside a polling station, official sources said.

Officials rectified technical issues in EVMs at a few places.

Polling was disrupted for some time at a booth due to the technical glitch.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar lodged a complaint with state Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj regarding distribution of money by TRS MLAs and leaders in Munugode. Kumar strongly protested the "apathy of officials in evacuating outsiders from polling zones", the BJP said.

Meanwhile, TRS said senior party leader and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy complained to the CEO that the BJP men were distributing money and liquor at some villages.

The saffron party held dharnas since Wednesday night in violation of election rules and was distributing money on Thursday, Jagadish Reddy said, seeking action in the matter.

Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi complained to election authorities that false news was being spread about her on social media with a morphed photo.

The Chief Electoral Officer said the Congress candidate's complaint will be looked into.

BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy alleged that the TRS government has been misusing official machinery in the constituency.

The by-poll was necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party and from his post in August.

He had joined the BJP and was seeking re-election.

While 47 candidates were in the fray, the main contest was between Raj Gopal Reddy (BJP), former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS and Congress' Palvai Sravanthi.

The by-poll assumed political significance as the winner would have an edge over the others ahead of next year's Assembly polls in Telangana.

HYDERABAD: A voter turnout of around 77.5 % was recorded till 5 PM in Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana, where polling happened for by-election on Thursday. Polling was been peaceful with no major law and order incidents being reported since morning. The supporters of two candidates were dispersed by police following a confrontation between them outside a polling station, official sources said. Officials rectified technical issues in EVMs at a few places. Polling was disrupted for some time at a booth due to the technical glitch. State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar lodged a complaint with state Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj regarding distribution of money by TRS MLAs and leaders in Munugode. Kumar strongly protested the "apathy of officials in evacuating outsiders from polling zones", the BJP said. Meanwhile, TRS said senior party leader and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy complained to the CEO that the BJP men were distributing money and liquor at some villages. The saffron party held dharnas since Wednesday night in violation of election rules and was distributing money on Thursday, Jagadish Reddy said, seeking action in the matter. Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi complained to election authorities that false news was being spread about her on social media with a morphed photo. The Chief Electoral Officer said the Congress candidate's complaint will be looked into. BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy alleged that the TRS government has been misusing official machinery in the constituency. The by-poll was necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party and from his post in August. He had joined the BJP and was seeking re-election. While 47 candidates were in the fray, the main contest was between Raj Gopal Reddy (BJP), former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS and Congress' Palvai Sravanthi. The by-poll assumed political significance as the winner would have an edge over the others ahead of next year's Assembly polls in Telangana.