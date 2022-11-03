Home States Telangana

Telangana's Munugode bypoll: 77.5 per cent polling till 5 PM

Meanwhile, TRS said senior party leader and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy complained to the CEO that the BJP men were distributing money and liquor at some villages.

Published: 03rd November 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Munugode

Citizens lining up to cast their votes at the Munugode bye-election. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A voter turnout of around 77.5 % was recorded till 5 PM in Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana, where polling happened for by-election on Thursday.

Polling was been peaceful with no major law and order incidents being reported since morning.

The supporters of two candidates were dispersed by police following a confrontation between them outside a polling station, official sources said.

Officials rectified technical issues in EVMs at a few places.

Polling was disrupted for some time at a booth due to the technical glitch.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar lodged a complaint with state Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj regarding distribution of money by TRS MLAs and leaders in Munugode. Kumar strongly protested the "apathy of officials in evacuating outsiders from polling zones", the BJP said.

Meanwhile, TRS said senior party leader and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy complained to the CEO that the BJP men were distributing money and liquor at some villages.

The saffron party held dharnas since Wednesday night in violation of election rules and was distributing money on Thursday, Jagadish Reddy said, seeking action in the matter.

Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi complained to election authorities that false news was being spread about her on social media with a morphed photo.

The Chief Electoral Officer said the Congress candidate's complaint will be looked into.

BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy alleged that the TRS government has been misusing official machinery in the constituency.

The by-poll was necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party and from his post in August.

He had joined the BJP and was seeking re-election.

While 47 candidates were in the fray, the main contest was between Raj Gopal Reddy (BJP), former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS and Congress' Palvai Sravanthi.

The by-poll assumed political significance as the winner would have an edge over the others ahead of next year's Assembly polls in Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munugode Munugode bye-election Election Commission of India
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp