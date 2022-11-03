Home States Telangana

Veterinary diploma holders offer help in curbing LSD in Telangana

There are not even 3,000 veterinary staff to treat 84 lakh cattle in the State.

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Veterinary

Representational purpose. Veterinary doctors tend to an injured cat in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As 429 veterinary sub-centres were closed down due to a lack of medicines and staff, the Telangana State Animal Husbandry Diploma Holders Association has offered to help in curbing the lumpy skin disease (LSD), which is spreading rapidly among cattle across the State.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, the association said that it is ready to offer free treatment to the LSD-affected cattle by deploying around 4,000 of its members at these 429 centres if they are provided medicines and other necessary facilities.

The Association said that though thousands of calves had died in the villages due to lack of veterinary healthcare, the Animal Husbandry Department has been claiming to have brought the disease under control through the goat-pox vaccine, which has been found effective against the Capri-pox virus affecting the cattle. 

Association president B Samara Simha Reddy claimed that 290 veterinary doctor posts, 500 veterinary assistant and VLO posts and 1,000 office subordinate posts have been lying vacant in the veterinary health sub-centres across the State.

“There are not even 3,000 veterinary staff to treat 84 lakh cattle in the State. There is no word on sanctioning any new posts. The farmers are informing us that they are not being provided medicines to treat the affected cattle,” he stated, alleging that though thousands of young cattle have already lost their lives, officially the department has not been confirming those figures to “avoid getting a bad name”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
veterinary sub-centres Telangana State Animal Husbandry Diploma Holders Association LSD B Samara Simha Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp