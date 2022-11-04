Home States Telangana

BJP legal cell gets 40 complaints on Munugode byelection campaign in Telangana

Apart from this one, there were many complaints related to distribution of money and liquor, non-local MLAs and leaders and workers camping in the villages.

Published: 04th November 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While BJP workers on the ground in Munugode were roaming around trying to spot any distribution of money and alcohol, the party’s legal cell was busy in the ‘war room’ set up at the saffron party’s office at Nampally, monitoring violations and receiving and lodging complaints with the State Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi.

One of the complaints lodged was of TRS working president KT Rama Rao promising residents of Rangam tanda in Ghattuppal Mandal that all their needs -- including making it a gram panchayat -- would be fulfilled if they cast their vote. Listening to an audio clip, the BJP legal cell lodged a complaint with the SEC and ECI.

Apart from this one, there were many complaints related to the distribution of money and liquor, non-local MLAs and leaders and workers camping in the villages. There were around 40 complaints lodged with the legal cell.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munugode BJP Munugode byelection Munugode byelection campaign
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp