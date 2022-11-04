BJP legal cell gets 40 complaints on Munugode byelection campaign in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While BJP workers on the ground in Munugode were roaming around trying to spot any distribution of money and alcohol, the party’s legal cell was busy in the ‘war room’ set up at the saffron party’s office at Nampally, monitoring violations and receiving and lodging complaints with the State Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi. One of the complaints lodged was of TRS working president KT Rama Rao promising residents of Rangam tanda in Ghattuppal Mandal that all their needs -- including making it a gram panchayat -- would be fulfilled if they cast their vote. Listening to an audio clip, the BJP legal cell lodged a complaint with the SEC and ECI. Apart from this one, there were many complaints related to the distribution of money and liquor, non-local MLAs and leaders and workers camping in the villages. There were around 40 complaints lodged with the legal cell.