Home States Telangana

Fake news scourge rears its ugly head in Telangana

The TRS too fell victim to fake news, an obviously fake report claimed that TRS leader Karne Prabhakar was all set to join the BJP.

Published: 04th November 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Fake News

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The scourge of fake news saw politics plunging to new depths in the State on Thursday, with manipulated video clips leaving many a voter confused and the candidates flustered on the polling day for the bitterly fought Munugode byelection.

Some of the fake news clips that went viral on social media claimed that Congress contestant Palvai Sravanthi and BJP contestant Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy met TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. The fake video clips hinted that they were likely to join the TRS post the election results. The TRS too fell victim to fake news, an obviously fake report claimed that TRS leader Karne Prabhakar was all set to join the BJP.

Sravanthi was left shocked on learning about a fake video clip claiming that she had called on the TRS supremo.What is worrisome is that the fake video creators superimposed the template of a popular news channel and copied its tone and tenor. Even Sravanthi believed that it was the handiwork of a particular news channel and declared that she would initiate legal action against it. Undoubtedly, these fake videos were created to mislead the viewers and create mischief.

Sravanthi condemned the viral video clips, describing them as sordid attempts to dent her prospects in the byelection. “Never in my life have I met KCR,” she asserted, rejecting the video clips that were complete with morphed photos.

Her recent pictures giving a bouquet to Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, asking him to extend support to her in the byelection, were used to launch a malicious campaign against the party, Sravanthi said. The creators of the fake video replaced the image of Venkat Reddy with one of the chief minister, to make it appear genuine.

The photographs of BJP contestant Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy meeting the chief minister a few years ago were used to claim that the former was joining TRS.The chief minister too condemned the fake news clips during his presser.

Recent pics used in clip
Sravanthi’s recent pictures giving a bouquet to Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, asking him to extend support to her in the byelection, were used against her

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake news politics manipulated video clips
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp