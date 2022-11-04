Home States Telangana

Raja Singh a habitual offender, PD charges were necessary: Advocate General

The counsel for the petitioner challenged the AG’s stance, claiming that Raja Singh was uninformed about the FIR made against him in this matter.

Published: 04th November 2022 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Advocate general BS Prasad said the petitioner had tried to mislead the court by stating that the money was meant for the Chief Secretary to finance his contempt of court cases.

Advocate general BS Prasad said the petitioner had tried to mislead the court by stating that the money was meant for the Chief Secretary to finance his contempt of court cases. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench of Telangana High Court, comprising justices A Abhishek Reddy and J Sridevi, on Thursday continued hearing of a writ petition filed by Usha Bai, wife of Goahsmahal MLA Raja Singh, seeking to quash the PD Act invoked against her husband.

During the hearing, Advocate General BS Prasad told the bench that Raja Singh had made a ‘provocative and reckless’ speech against the Muslim community on April 12, 2022, during the Sriram Shoba Yatra.

The AG said that Raja Singh had referred to the Holy Quran as a ‘green book’, and his speech resulted in unrest, public disorder, and loss of life and property. The AG further said that the Goshamahal MLA was a repeat offender with up to 18 offences registered against him. Yet, the detaining authority had only used three cases to justify his detention.

Suspended BJP MLA T Raja
Singh (File photo | EPS

During the hearing, the bench asked the Advocate General if there was any public disorder when Raja Singh distributed the video during the Uttar Pradesh elections in February 2022. Furthermore, the court asked the AG to provide the FIR pertaining to this occurrence.

The counsel for the petitioner challenged the AG’s stance, claiming that Raja Singh was uninformed about the FIR made against him in this matter. He only learned about the FIR after the paperwork relevant to the PD Act was served, and this FIR was incorporated into the case.

The Advocate General informed the court that the lower court had erred in rejecting Raja Singh’s remand order on the grounds that notice under section 41 CrPc was not served on him. The rejection of the remand order runs counter to the Supreme Court’s decision in Arnesh Kumar vs. the State of Bihar, which states unequivocally that the police are not required to give a notice under CrPc section 41.

If the accused is arrested, the police must assign reasons; if the accused is not arrested, the police must likewise assign reasons. This high court addressed the mandatory issue in Criminal RC No. 699/2022, which is still pending.

“The detention authority felt it was necessary to impose the PD Act on the MLA because the lower court rejected the MLA’s remand report. There was a huge uproar in the city and people came out on the streets, opposing his release. The detention order was necessary to be ordered to curb such a melee,” averred AG.

‘Case material, Hindi translation provided’
According to AG, there was no issue of the accused being denied access to case materials because readable copies of the case were served to the MLA along with a Hindi translation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Prasad Telangana High Court Raja Singh
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp