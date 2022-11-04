Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court notice to State on PIL challenging construction

In the PIL, Indrasena Chouwdhary stated that the HMRL’s illegal construction on a public road was causing inconvenience to the public.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the State of Telangana, represented by Principal Secretaries (MAUD and Home), GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), and others, asking them to file their response to a PIL filed by Indrasena Chowdary, a resident of Srinagar Colony, challenging the HMRL’s move to ‘illegally construct a commercial complex’ at Jubilee Hills check-post.

Following the submissions of both parties’ counsels, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhasker Reddy issued notices to the respondent authorities and asked the metro agency to its counter. The PIL was scheduled for the next hearing on January 3, 2023.

In the PIL, Indrasena Chowdhary stated that the HMRL’s illegal construction on a public road was causing inconvenience to the public. The Bench interacted with the petitioner on Thursday. After receiving a satisfactory explanation, the court opined that a public cause was involved in the present petition.

The petitioner’s counsel Balaji Yelamanjula submitted that the land should be used for a public cause, but the authorities were using it for constructing a commercial complex.

