Home States Telangana

Telangana: Rahul Gandhi comes as a shot in the arm for Congress

The sources said that Rahul also gave clear directions to State party leaders to work in tandem.

Published: 04th November 2022 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and party MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy have tea during a break in Sangareddy on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra couldn’t have come at a better time for the Telangana unit of the Congress which has been a divided house with leaders pointing fingers at one another at every given opportunity.

While TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s comments that Rahul would have been better off undertaking a ‘Congress Jodo Yatra’ may have been made to mock the party, if Telangana Congress leaders are to be believed, this is exactly what the Gandhi scion has done with his walkathon.
Clarity on alliance with TRS

Gandhi Bhavan sources told TNIE that Rahul did a good thing by clarifying the party high command’s stand vis-a-vis TRS. “He unambiguously stated that Congress will not have an alliance with the TRS. Similarly, he gave a fitting reply to TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposed Bharat Rashtra Samithi saying that the pink party leader could float an international party for all he cared,” the sources pointed out, adding that this has boosted the morale of the party leaders and cadre.

Their reasoning is that now, the only goal of the party would be to dethrone the TRS. Any doubts over a possible alliance between the two parties have been dispelled now and so are the hopes of a section of some Congress leaders who had been trying to bring the two parties together.

Huge crowds, cadre upbeat

With Rahul drawing huge crowds from the Old City to Sangareddy, the party cadre are upbeat, notwithstanding the Munugode result. The sources said that Rahul also gave clear directions to State party leaders to work in tandem.

“He suggested that we spend more time in constituencies, not in Hyderabad. Rahul observed the working style of the leaders during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and advised them to change their attitude towards the people,” a former MP said.

Rahul’s speeches and his down-to-earth demeanour during the course of the yatra in Telangana, the leaders hope, will definitely help improve the party’s popularity. Another senior leader pointed out that Rahul’s comments on the TRS and its chief KCR stirred not only the party cadre but also the Telangana political scene.

The fact that Rahul’s remarks triggered a response from TRS working president KT Rama Rao shows he was right on the mark, a senior Congress leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi’ Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp