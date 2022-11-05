Home States Telangana

GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar appears before High Court in contempt case

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar appeared before a Division Bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Just ice CV Bhaskar Reddy on Friday in a case of contempt of court.

He told the court that the GHMC was making every effort to clear the busy Siddiambar Bazar and Mahbubgunj of rampant, unpermitted, and illegal encroachments.

He also let the court know that the GHMC, working with the police department, is taking all necessary precautions to make sure that no vendors leave their goods on the pavements and roadways, impeding commuters, shoppers, and members of the general public

The GHMC Commissioner also added images supporting the work done by the GHMC and the police department to remove the encroachments. The Commissioner of GHMC reminded the court that any trader who disobeyed the directions of the GHMC officers and dumped their goods on the sidewalks will face charges.

After hearing the Commissioner’s arguments, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan ordered the GHMC to install conspicuous sign boards in the Siddiambar Bazar and Mahbubgunj making it clear that those traders who disobey court orders and dump goods on the pavement and on the road will have to pay hefty fines. Hearing on the petition was adjourned till December 9, and the GHMC Commissioner was instructed to submit a new status report on the actions the GHMC has done in response to the matter.

