Home States Telangana

Jagan assets case: Indu Group Projects MD plea dismissed by Telangana High Court

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan also dismissed a quash petition filed by B P Kumar Babu, the 13th accused in the case of Lepakshi Knowledge Hub. 

Published: 05th November 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Syam Prasad Reddy, Managing Director of Indu Group Projects, seeking a stay on proceedings in the Jagan Mohan Reddy assets case (CC No.26 of 2014) pending in the court for CBI cases, Nampally.

Justice Bhuyan observed that the petitioner provided an account of his business transactions without revealing anything details about his frequent visits outside Hyderabad. “There have been no compelling reasons or grounds stated as to why the petitioner should be granted universal immunity from presence in the criminal proceeding. Petitioner cannot be granted a blanket or broad exemption,” he observed.

“In the circumstances, the court is unlikely to exercise its competence under the Cr.P.C. to grant petitioner general exemption from personal attendance. If a petitioner is unable to appear on a specific day of appearance for good reason, he may apply to the CBI court for exemption. If such an application is filed, the CBI court will consider it in accordance with the law.”

According to the charge sheet, accused No 1 Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy exerted undue influence on his late father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who was the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, for extending benefits to the accused persons, such as allotment of land, setting up of ports, Special Economic Zones licences, permissions, and so on, in exchange the beneficiaries paid bribes to Jagan Mohan Reddy in the form of investing in his companies at highly inflated premia.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan also dismissed a quash petition filed by B P Kumar Babu, the 13th accused in the case of Lepakshi Knowledge Hub. CBI attorney K Surender told the court that the petitioner had set up shell companies to shift ‘50 crore to Jagan’s firms, and that the money came from his company, Corner Stone Properties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Syam Prasad Reddy Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp