KCR’s days as Telangana CM numbered, says Tarun Chugh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Challenging Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to a debate on the development and welfare initiatives of the Centre and Telangana, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that Rao was day-dreaming about becoming prime minister and scripted the film on TRS MLAs’ poaching only to further his national ambitions.

Addressing media persons in New Delhi on Friday, Chugh rubbished the allegations of BJP’s involvement in the Moinabad farmhouse poaching episode. “KCR saheb is going on TV claiming that his MLAs are being lured. Why are they being lured and what are you so scared of,” he asked the chief minister.

Accusing Rao of playing gimmicks to fool the people of Telangana, he said that Rao’s days were numbered as chief minister. Chugh was also confident of the BJP candidate winning the Munugode byelection despite the money, ‘liquor and muscle’ power used by the ruling party.

‘BJP not in a hurry to topple TRS govt’

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy once again reiterated that BJP was not in a hurry to topple the TRS government and that his party was patient enough to wait till December 2023 to make that happen during the next assembly elections. “Even if KTR backstabs his father KCR and decides to join BJP now, we are not going to welcome him,” he quipped.

Alleging that the State government was tapping the phones of political leaders including TRS MLAs’ and MPs’ and higher officials in various departments, Kishan Reddy dared the chief minister to seek an inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into the phone tapping allegations.

Like TDP tried to malign BJP on the special category status for AP, TRS cooked up the MLAs’ poaching drama and trying to build a national movement out of it, he said.

On CM’s reference to Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan’s movement, the Union minister said that Rao didn’t have the moral right to talk about such tall leaders and asked where he (Chandrasekhar Rao) was when the Emergency was imposed in the country and when slippers were hurled at NT Rama Rao at the Viceroy Hotel.

‘Ploy to protect daughter in liquor case’

Meanwhile, terming the entire TRS MLAs’ poaching case a drama scripted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao while he was in Delhi last month, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that it was a ploy to protect his daughter TRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Addressing media persons at the BJP office at Nampally on Friday, Sanjay said that ever since the issue of the Delhi liquor scam surfaced, the chief minister had been looking for ways to gain people’s sympathy and he came up with the sensational cash-for-MLAs drama to project the Centre as the villain of the piece for targeting his daughter.

Alleging discrepancies in the documentary evidence furnished to the court, he said that though the State government claimed that the ‘panchnama’ was done by government officials at around 7.20 pm on October 26, the signatures of the officials were dated October 27.

“At 11.30 am, one of the MLAs called the police and by 12.30 pm the police reached the farmhouse. The police installed the secret gadgets at 12.30 pm. The four MLAs and the three accused reached the farmhouse at 3.15 pm and their conversation went on till around 7.30 pm according to the chief minister’s own claim. But the video recording submitted to the court was only till 4.13 pm, and according to the documents submitted to the court, the police recovered the mobiles of the accused and seized the electronic gadgets at 7 pm, which is much before their ‘panchnama’ was done. There was no money shown as recovered,” Sanjay pointed out.

He also questioned why only the accused were taken to the police station and not the four MLAs, whose statements should have also been recorded.

“Why are the four MLAs being kept in confinement? The high court should give them protection. Chandrasekhar Rao will do anything to save his daughter and son,” he said and, to buttress his claim, said the “secrete” GO preventing CBI from investigating cases in the State was issued on August 30, at a time when the Delhi liquor scam came to light.

“KCR is talking about democracy, but he is the one who murdered it by poaching 37 MLAs from other parties,” he alleged and said that the BJP was ready for an inquiry by a Supreme Court sitting judge, CBI, or by a special investigation team, but the chief minister himself was not interested in bringing out the facts behind the MLAs’ poaching case.



