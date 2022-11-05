Home States Telangana

NTR Gardens' foot over-bridge to be dismantled for Formula E in Telangana

HMDA to remove structure as part of its preparations for the prestigious event on Feb 11

The Foot-over-Bridge at the NTR Marg Road | Vinay Madapu

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: The centrally-located Footover- Bridge (FoB) on the NTR Marg Road will soon become history with the HMDA planning to dismantle it as part of its preparations for the Formula E race to be held in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023.

With HMDA deciding to dismantle the FoB, pedestrians would be forced to cross the road risking the heavy traffic. According to HMDA officials, the FoB is coming in the way of the track being laid for the Formula E race cars.

The HMDA has already begun chopping off fully-grown trees on the stretch for the racetrack which would be as smooth as a runway for planes to land. Once all the obstacles, like trees and the FoB, are removed, black-topping will start on the road around NTR Marg Road followed by various safety tests to ensure that the track is foolproof for the Formula E race.

The FoB was constructed for the convenience of pedestrians near the NTR Gardens. However, senior officials told Express the FoB was not serving its purpose to the extent it was constructed for. Most of the pedestrians were avoiding using it and instead preferred crossing the road by jumping over the central median unmindful of speeding vehicles, the official said.

One of the reasons pedestrians avoid using the FoB is that it has no lifts or escalators, with only the staircase providing access. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) installed the FoB in 2004 through an advertising agency in Public Private Partnership mode.

While it was hardly used by pedestrians and hence poorly maintained, the FoB was utilised to the hilt by political parties and others for putting up hoardings and banners at the time of any major political event in the city.

