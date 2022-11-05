Poaching case: It’s the silence that is confounding in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s not just the reactions from various quarters to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s press conference on Thursday which produced “clinching evidence of the BJP’s complicity” in the alleged MLA poaching case that has become the talk of the town, even the silence of some leaders and parties are being discussed in political circles in both Telugu States.

Almost everyone waited with bated breath on Friday for a reaction by the BJP to Rao’s press meeting on Thursday.

The BJP’s reaction was on expected lines, but not the all-out attack that the people expected. BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh alleged that Rao has been trying all political gimmicks to deceive the people of the state while Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay also spoke.

What was more noticeable was the silence of the BJP’s national leaders, who have not reacted to Rao’s direct attack on them. This has confounded even the BJP cadre, who had hoped that Home Minister Amit Shah countered the Chief Minister’s charges, especially now that the Munugode bypoll is past.

Sources said that the BJP national leadership has taken note of Rao’s allegations and has taken it seriously, especially his appeal to the Chief Justice of India, and the Judiciary. How the BJP leadership reacts is a matter of conjecture as of now. Interestingly, even Congress has not reacted to Rao’s allegations, leaving many scratching their heads.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had reacted to the poaching case by accusing the BJP of trying to lure AAP MLAs, and it is expected that his party is likely to make it a campaign issue in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

