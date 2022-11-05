Submit new report on maternity hospital, Telangana High Court tells amicus curiae

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Division Bench consisted of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, on Friday, instructed amicus curiae K Kiran Mayee to return to the maternity hospital in Old City and verify the report filed by the Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana.

The court also ordered the amicus curiae to submit a report outlining the situation in the hospital by the next hearing date, December 16. The bench further ordered the High Court Legal Services Authority to pay the amicus curiae Rs 25,000.

The Division Bench issued this directive while hearing a PIL taken up in 2016 based on a report on hospital conditions. During the previous hearing, the court directed the principal secretary to guarantee that all faults at the hospital were corrected by the next hearing date and to file a thorough reply.

