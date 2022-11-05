Telangana: Bandi accuses KCR of snubbing MLA Koppula 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Was Social Justice Minister Koppula Eeswar snubbed at the media conference addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday night? BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that the Chief Minister pulled him from a seat close to his and asked him to sit along with ministers.

The chief minister said: “How many times do I have to tell you? Come to this side” he said, and pulled Eeswar who was standing at a chair which was next to the Chief Minister.

The incident has been interpreted in two different ways. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that it was an insult to Eeswar, who is not only a senior leader but also the only Dalit minister in KCR’s cabinet.

He said that KCR should not have acted the way he did as he appeared to have pulled him to his other side where the ministers were sitting rather roughly. As most of the chairs in the ministers’ row were already occupied he had to move farther down to find one and sit.

Koppula Eeswar

Sanjay Kumar said: “Eeswar, though a senior Dalit leader, could not become deputy chief minister because KTR had come in the way. When CR wanted to make Eeswar his deputy, KTR did not like it since Eeswar is also from the erstwhile Karimnagar district which he too represents.

If Eeswar is Deputy Chief Minister, KTR’s stature would be less and the protocol would lay down that KTR should go and meet Eeswar on any issue and not the other way round.

Eeswar, however, took exception to the incident being portrayed as KCR insulting him.

He said: “On the Chief Minister’s left, sat the four MLAs whom the BJP tried to purchase and burned its fingers and on his right were sitting ministers. The Chief Minister wanted me to sit with other ministers. Where does insult come into this? KCR had treated me the way he would treat all his family members,” and warned that he would take legal action if those who are continuing this campaign do not stop.

HYDERABAD: Was Social Justice Minister Koppula Eeswar snubbed at the media conference addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday night? BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that the Chief Minister pulled him from a seat close to his and asked him to sit along with ministers. The chief minister said: “How many times do I have to tell you? Come to this side” he said, and pulled Eeswar who was standing at a chair which was next to the Chief Minister. The incident has been interpreted in two different ways. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that it was an insult to Eeswar, who is not only a senior leader but also the only Dalit minister in KCR’s cabinet. He said that KCR should not have acted the way he did as he appeared to have pulled him to his other side where the ministers were sitting rather roughly. As most of the chairs in the ministers’ row were already occupied he had to move farther down to find one and sit. Koppula EeswarSanjay Kumar said: “Eeswar, though a senior Dalit leader, could not become deputy chief minister because KTR had come in the way. When CR wanted to make Eeswar his deputy, KTR did not like it since Eeswar is also from the erstwhile Karimnagar district which he too represents. If Eeswar is Deputy Chief Minister, KTR’s stature would be less and the protocol would lay down that KTR should go and meet Eeswar on any issue and not the other way round. Eeswar, however, took exception to the incident being portrayed as KCR insulting him. He said: “On the Chief Minister’s left, sat the four MLAs whom the BJP tried to purchase and burned its fingers and on his right were sitting ministers. The Chief Minister wanted me to sit with other ministers. Where does insult come into this? KCR had treated me the way he would treat all his family members,” and warned that he would take legal action if those who are continuing this campaign do not stop.