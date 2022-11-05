Telangana High Court keeps Poachgate probe on hold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refusing to lift the stay on the investigation into the case, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed BJP State general secretary Premender Reddy to persuade the court that he had locus standi to implead in the writ petition filed in connection with the alleged poaching attempt of four TRS MLAs.

“If I am convinced, in the first instance, that the petitioner has locus standi to file this writ petition, then I will delve into further specifics of the matter,” the judge said, turning towards AAG Ramchander Rao.

Justice Reddy also rejected the AAG’s plea to allow the Cyberabad Police to resume the investigation, regardless of whether the writ suit was adjourned. The AAG informed the court that the High Court Registry had been sent video and audio tapes obtained from the electronic devices at the Moinabad farmhouse, but that it had rejected the material.

The registry should accept the pen drive containing the videos and audios, the AAG requested. Incidentally, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar Division, too filed a petition urging the court to vacate the stay granted on October 29 on the investigation.

Mallanna seeks to be impleaded

Senior counsel Gandra Mohan Rao too pleaded with the court not to keep the probe on pause until Monday and also sought permission to summon TRS MLA Rohith Reddy. The judge questioned senior counsel J Prabhakar Rao, appearing for Premender Reddy, whether a political party (the BJP) could file a writ petition seeking a CBI investigation. Prabhakar Rao said that the BJP was the target of all charges made by Rohith Reddy, and the writ petition was filed as a result.

Meanwhile, Sharat, an attorney representing journalist Teenmaar Mallanna, requested permission to implead in the case. Sharat informed the court that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Thursday made public the entire video and audio footage of the Moinabad farmhouse episode, despite being aware that the constitutional court had taken over the case.

He claimed that it had implications for the entire country. However, the judge adjourned the hearing till Monday after adding the implead petition filed by journalist Sivaprasad and the writ petition filed by Chitralekha, wife of Nandu, one of the accused.

The three accused – Ramchandra Bharati, K Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji too filed a new petition on Friday which is likely to be heard by Justice Vijaysen Reddy on Monday. It is worth noting that after the accused were remanded until November 11, the investigating officer filed a petition before the court seeking police custody of the accused.

