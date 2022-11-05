Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court keeps Poachgate probe on hold

Justice Reddy also rejected the AAG’s plea to allow the Cyberabad Police to resume the investigation, regardless of whether the writ suit was adjourned.

Published: 05th November 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refusing to lift the stay on the investigation into the case, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed BJP State general secretary Premender Reddy to persuade the court that he had locus standi to implead in the writ petition filed in connection with the alleged poaching attempt of four TRS MLAs.

“If I am convinced, in the first instance, that the petitioner has locus standi to file this writ petition, then I will delve into further specifics of the matter,” the judge said, turning towards AAG Ramchander Rao.

Justice Reddy also rejected the AAG’s plea to allow the Cyberabad Police to resume the investigation, regardless of whether the writ suit was adjourned. The AAG informed the court that the High Court Registry had been sent video and audio tapes obtained from the electronic devices at the Moinabad farmhouse, but that it had rejected the material.

The registry should accept the pen drive containing the videos and audios, the AAG requested. Incidentally, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar Division, too filed a petition urging the court to vacate the stay granted on October 29 on the investigation.

Mallanna seeks to be impleaded

Senior counsel Gandra Mohan Rao too pleaded with the court not to keep the probe on pause until Monday and also sought permission to summon TRS MLA Rohith Reddy. The judge questioned senior counsel J Prabhakar Rao, appearing for Premender Reddy, whether a political party (the BJP) could file a writ petition seeking a CBI investigation. Prabhakar Rao said that the BJP was the target of all charges made by Rohith Reddy, and the writ petition was filed as a result.

Meanwhile, Sharat, an attorney representing journalist Teenmaar Mallanna, requested permission to implead in the case. Sharat informed the court that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Thursday made public the entire video and audio footage of the Moinabad farmhouse episode, despite being aware that the constitutional court had taken over the case.

He claimed that it had implications for the entire country. However, the judge adjourned the hearing till Monday after adding the implead petition filed by journalist Sivaprasad and the writ petition filed by Chitralekha, wife of Nandu, one of the accused.

The three accused – Ramchandra Bharati, K Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji too filed a new petition on Friday which is likely to be heard by Justice Vijaysen Reddy on Monday. It is worth noting that after the accused were remanded until November 11, the investigating officer filed a petition before the court seeking police custody of the accused. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Poachgate probe
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp