Tigers on prowl: Fear reigns in forest areas near Maharashtra

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Panic has gripped the residents of forest areas bordering Maharashtra in Adilabad and Kumurambheem Asifabad districts with an increased movement of tigers, making it difficult for people to venture out. The villagers have been afraid of working in their fields.

According to forest officials, many big cats recently crossed the Penganga and Pranahitha rivers and entered Telangana. In Talmadugu and Bheempur mandals, the tigers crossed over from the Thippeshwar tiger reserve in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district.

There have been several reports of tigers attacking cattle in the Adilabad district. Pugmarks of the big cats were also found in several villages.

Upon receiving the information, District Forest Officer P Rajashekhar and other staff inspected the border areas to monitor the situation on Friday. The officials said they had been making efforts to shift the tiger population to the Arli forest area, where 2,880 hectares have been developed to provide a protective habitat for the big cats.

The authorities have developed grasslands and constructed solar borewells, four check dams, percolation tanks, and watch towers in the Arli forest area. The Thippeshwar Tiger Reserve is only 7 km from the Adilabad district border. As per official estimates, nearly 22 tigers have migrated from Maharashtra to Telangana.

