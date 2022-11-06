Court tells SCEA to conduct polls to CESS in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy has directed the State Cooperative Election Authority (SCEA) to finalise the election schedule for the Co-operative Electric Supply Society Limited (CESS), Rajanna-Sircilla district.

However, in the event of any unforeseen circumstances, the deadline may be extended until November 15, 2022.

The bench asked the State Co-operative Election Authority to notify the election schedule beginning on December 1 and ending on December 29, while making it clear that the interim stay granted on June 15 shall continue until the election process is completed and the new body takes charge.

Till such time, the district collector shall continue to look after the affairs of the CESS.

