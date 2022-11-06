Journalists Housing Society holds meeting in Telangana, thanks chief minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Housing Society (JNJHS) passed unanimous resolutions thanking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former Chief Justice NV Ramana and IT Minister KT Rama Rao for their initiative in resolving the issue of housing for journalists which has been pending for 15 years. JNJHS held its general body on Saturday here in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, JNJHS president and Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran said that the Chief Minister’s intervention has resulted in the early disposal of a case which was pending in the Supreme Court for over 15 years. He said that he will take the responsibility of allocation of housing plots for journalists, and appealed to the members not to have any apprehensions.

JNJHS CEO N Vamsi Srinivas said that the State government is committed to providing housing plots. He said that all the members of society will get plots. He said that the recent Supreme Court judgment delivered by Justice NV Ramana on JNJHS is a landmark in the history of housing for journalists.

