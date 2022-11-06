Home States Telangana

KCR has no understanding of farmers’ problems: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, were also present.

Published: 06th November 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

rahul

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi holds a clay pot used by toddy tappers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Andole constituency on Saturday

By Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that neither Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao nor Agriculture Minister N Niranjan Reddy had the slightest understanding of the problems being faced by the farmers in the State.

“The CM knows how to grab the land of farmers in the name of Dharani rather than caring about their woes,” alleged the Congress leader while addressing a public meeting as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Chautkur to Peddapur in the Andole constituency on Saturday.

Rahul said that a farmer, named Nagireddy, had explained to him during his yatra the difficulties they were facing and the steps to be taken to solve them. “If the Chief Minister had the understanding of what the farmers like Nagireddy were going through, he would have come up with some idea to solve them.

The condition of farmers, workers, students and employees is not good not only in Telangana but across the country. After 2014, unemployment and poverty have increased manifold. While the country is going through such a gloomy period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are working for their own self-interests,” said the Congress MP.

He said that he is organising Bharat Jodo Yatra to highlight Modi’s policies favouring his friends, ills of privatisation of public sector undertakings, poverty, and unemployment. He blamed demonetisation and irrational GST for the collapse of small businesses and the resultant joblessness.

Describing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and PM Modi as good friends, Rahul said whenever there is a threat to BJP,  Rao would help it out.  TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, were also present.

COP INJURED AS RAHUL’S CONVOY VEHICLE HITS HIM

One of the vehicles in the convoy of Rahul Gandhi ran over the leg of constable Battini Shivakumar who was on duty during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The incident took place at Jogipet Housing Board Colony in Andole mandal. Police shifted the injured constable to the Sangareddy Government Hospital. Shivakumar is attached to the Papannapet police station in the Medak district.

