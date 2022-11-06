Modi, KCR ‘derailed double-engine pals’, says Jairam Ramesh

By Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has accused the regional parties in both Telugu States of resorting to “match-fixing’’ with the BJP.

“Besides the TRS, TDP, and YSR Congress, AIMIM is also sticking with BJP,” he said. The Congress leader said that these parties were scared of BJP ordering inquiries by ED, CBI, and I-T into their wrongdoings. “The Congress alone is not afraid of the BJP and will continue to fight against it,” he said.

Speaking to the media during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra at Danampally in Andole constituency, Jairam Ramesh described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Mohammad Bin Tughlaq and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, as the eighth Nizam. “The friendship between KCR and Narendra Modi is like a double-engine train but it is not moving properly on tracks,” the Congress leader said.

‘BJY is emotional integration’

Referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra in progress, he said that the response in Telangana was unprecedented as lakhs of people came onto the road to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi. He expressed confidence that Rahul Gandhi’s yatra will restore the Congress to its past glory.

Jairam Ramesh said that in Hyderabad more people turned up for Bharat Jodo Yatra than in cities including Kochi, Raichur and Bhalki and reiterated that its purpose was not to shore up support for elections. The yatra is also not for the Munugode by-election in Telangana. He, however, said that the Congress nominee for Munugode Palvai Sravanthi had worked very hard.

The Congress leader, dwelling at length on Bharat Jodo Yatra, said that so far it has traversed seven districts in Telangana so far where he received an overwhelming response from the crowd. “Dalits, Adivasis, intellectuals and workers from all walks of life came together for building a better nation,” he said and pointed out that it was a journey that began for a nobler purpose of ensuring emotional integration of people than for electoral gains.

