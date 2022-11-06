Home States Telangana

Modi, KCR ‘derailed double-engine pals’, says Jairam Ramesh

Referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra in progress, he said that the response in Telangana was unprecedented as lakhs of people came onto the road to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 06th November 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has accused the regional parties in both Telugu States of resorting to “match-fixing’’ with the BJP.

“Besides the TRS, TDP, and YSR Congress, AIMIM is also sticking with BJP,” he said. The Congress leader said that these parties were scared of BJP ordering inquiries by ED, CBI, and I-T into their wrongdoings. “The Congress alone is not afraid of the BJP and will continue to fight against it,” he said.

Speaking to the media during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra at Danampally in Andole constituency, Jairam Ramesh described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Mohammad Bin Tughlaq and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, as the eighth Nizam. “The friendship between KCR and Narendra Modi is like a double-engine train but it is not moving properly on tracks,” the Congress leader said.

‘BJY is emotional integration’
Referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra in progress, he said that the response in Telangana was unprecedented as lakhs of people came onto the road to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi. He expressed confidence that Rahul Gandhi’s yatra will restore the Congress to its past glory.

Jairam Ramesh said that in Hyderabad more people turned up for Bharat Jodo Yatra than in cities including Kochi, Raichur and Bhalki and reiterated that its purpose was not to shore up support for elections. The yatra is also not for the Munugode by-election in Telangana. He, however, said that the Congress nominee for Munugode Palvai Sravanthi had worked very hard.

The Congress leader, dwelling at length on Bharat Jodo Yatra, said that so far it has traversed seven districts in Telangana so far where he received an overwhelming response from the crowd. “Dalits, Adivasis, intellectuals and workers from all walks of life came together for building a better nation,” he said and pointed out that it was a journey that began for a nobler purpose of ensuring emotional integration of people than for electoral gains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jairam Ramesh TRS KCR Narendra Modi
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp