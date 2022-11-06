New buildings sanctioned for 43 PHCs, says Telangana Health Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of strengthening Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and sub-centres across the State, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday announced that new buildings have been sanctioned for 43 PHCs. Speaking at the monthly review meeting, the minister said construction works will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 67. 6 crore. The minister said that the State government has sanctioned new buildings for 1,239 sub-centres and will spend Rs 20 lakh on each building. He said that the works are in progress and 1,497 sub-centres are being repaired at a cost of Rs 59. 88 crore, spending Rs 4 lakh on each centre. Currently, there are 4,745 sub-centres across the State. The district medical and health officers will monitor the construction and repair of PHCs and sub-centres. During construction and repair works, alternative arrangements should be made to ensure that medical services are not interrupted, the minister said. ‘CCTV, net for all PHCs’ The minister added that CCTV cameras, along with internet facilities, will soon be installed in all 720 PHCs across Telangana