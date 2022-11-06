Home States Telangana

New buildings sanctioned for 43 PHCs, says Telangana Health Minister

The district medical and health officers will monitor the construction and repair of PHCs and sub-centres.

Published: 06th November 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of strengthening Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and sub-centres across the State, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday announced that new buildings have been sanctioned for 43 PHCs.

Speaking at the monthly review meeting, the minister said construction works will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 67. 6 crore. The minister said that the State government has sanctioned new buildings for 1,239 sub-centres and will spend Rs 20 lakh on each building.

He said that the works are in progress and 1,497 sub-centres are being repaired at a cost of Rs 59. 88 crore, spending Rs 4 lakh on each centre. Currently, there are 4,745 sub-centres across the State.

The district medical and health officers will monitor the construction and repair of PHCs and sub-centres. During construction and repair works, alternative arrangements should be made to ensure that medical services are not interrupted, the minister said.

‘CCTV, net for all PHCs’
The minister added that CCTV cameras, along with internet facilities, will soon be installed in
all 720 PHCs across Telangana

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao rimary Health Centres
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp