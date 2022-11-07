Home States Telangana

50 orphan children take joyride to Ramoji Film City

Published: 07th November 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Around 50 orphans, who were taken on an excursion by Sulakshya Seva Samithi, pose for a group photo at the Ramoji Film City

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  A group of 50 orphan children were recently taken to Ramoji Film City on an excursion by Sulakshya Seva Samithi. 

The kids who travelled to Hyderabad by bus, said they had enjoyed watching various attractions such as Eureka, Sahas, Bahubali set, Carnival Parade, etc. They had a special lunch followed by a DJ party and dinner

Sulakshya Seva Samithi president Santhosh Manduva said they were organising excursions for poor children to heritage sites, amusement parks, restaurants, movies with an intention to gift them joy of life and assure them that there were people to care for them. 

“We strongly believe that such little gestures go a long way in bringing joy into their otherwise drab and dull lives,” he said.
 

