Bandi ‘accepts’ verdict, wants TRS to fulfill poll promises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While stating that he accepted the Munugode verdict with humility, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao complete all the developmental works in the constituency within 15 days, as promised by the latter during his recent public meeting in Chandur.

Sanjay expressed displeasure over TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s Sunday press conference, where the latter did not make any reference to the party’s election promises. “The arrogance of TRS leaders is on display. After watching KTR’s press meet, the people of Munugode have already realised that they made a mistake by voting for TRS.

Now, the TRS must build 2BHK houses, a government hospital, degree college, complete the Dindi lift irrigation scheme, lay roads, give jobs to the youth, reservations to STs, rights for Podu lands, implement Chenetha Bima, Girijana Bandhu, waive crop loans, implement reservations for the economically weaker sections,” Sanjay said.

He said that the BJP had once again proven that it was the only alternative to TRS by gaining 86,697 votes, despite the TRS, CPI, CPM and indirectly the Congress forming a front to defeat the BJP.

Sanjay accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of funding Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi’s election campaign, just to split the anti-TRS vote, to prevent it from going in favour of BJP.

“This is a victory for the State Election Commissioner and some police officers who worked for the victory of TRS. Why was no money or liquor being distributed by the TRS caught? Why were no cases filed against TRS for its violations,” he asked.

‘BJP workers endured hell’

He praised BJP workers for enduring “intimidation, money lure, threats, police action” during the campaign. BJP MP K Laxman termed the Munugode byelection verdict as a moral victory for BJP and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. Going from an 8% vote share in 2018 to 38% in the byelection was proof that BJP has emerged as an alternative to TRS, he said.

HYDERABAD: While stating that he accepted the Munugode verdict with humility, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao complete all the developmental works in the constituency within 15 days, as promised by the latter during his recent public meeting in Chandur. Sanjay expressed displeasure over TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s Sunday press conference, where the latter did not make any reference to the party’s election promises. “The arrogance of TRS leaders is on display. After watching KTR’s press meet, the people of Munugode have already realised that they made a mistake by voting for TRS. Now, the TRS must build 2BHK houses, a government hospital, degree college, complete the Dindi lift irrigation scheme, lay roads, give jobs to the youth, reservations to STs, rights for Podu lands, implement Chenetha Bima, Girijana Bandhu, waive crop loans, implement reservations for the economically weaker sections,” Sanjay said. He said that the BJP had once again proven that it was the only alternative to TRS by gaining 86,697 votes, despite the TRS, CPI, CPM and indirectly the Congress forming a front to defeat the BJP. Sanjay accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of funding Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi’s election campaign, just to split the anti-TRS vote, to prevent it from going in favour of BJP. “This is a victory for the State Election Commissioner and some police officers who worked for the victory of TRS. Why was no money or liquor being distributed by the TRS caught? Why were no cases filed against TRS for its violations,” he asked. ‘BJP workers endured hell’ He praised BJP workers for enduring “intimidation, money lure, threats, police action” during the campaign. BJP MP K Laxman termed the Munugode byelection verdict as a moral victory for BJP and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. Going from an 8% vote share in 2018 to 38% in the byelection was proof that BJP has emerged as an alternative to TRS, he said.