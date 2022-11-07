Home States Telangana

Bandi ‘accepts’ verdict, wants TRS to fulfill poll promises

Sanjay expressed displeasure over TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s Sunday press conference, where the latter did not make any reference to the party’s election promises. 

Published: 07th November 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While stating that he accepted the Munugode verdict with humility, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao complete all the developmental works in the constituency within 15 days, as promised by the latter during his recent public meeting in Chandur. 

Sanjay expressed displeasure over TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s Sunday press conference, where the latter did not make any reference to the party’s election promises. “The arrogance of TRS leaders is on display. After watching KTR’s press meet, the people of Munugode have already realised that they made a mistake by voting for TRS.

Now, the TRS must build 2BHK houses, a government hospital, degree college, complete the Dindi lift irrigation scheme, lay roads, give jobs to the youth, reservations to STs, rights for Podu lands, implement Chenetha Bima, Girijana Bandhu, waive crop loans, implement reservations for the economically weaker sections,” Sanjay said.

He said that the BJP had once again proven that it was the only alternative to TRS by gaining 86,697 votes, despite the TRS, CPI, CPM and indirectly the Congress forming a front to defeat the BJP.
Sanjay accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of funding Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi’s election campaign, just to split the anti-TRS vote, to prevent it from going in favour of BJP.

“This is a victory for the State Election Commissioner and some police officers who worked for the victory of TRS. Why was no money or liquor being distributed by the TRS caught? Why were no cases filed against TRS for its violations,” he asked.

‘BJP workers endured hell’
He praised BJP workers for enduring “intimidation, money lure, threats, police action” during the campaign. BJP MP K Laxman termed the Munugode byelection verdict as a moral victory for BJP and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. Going from an 8% vote share in 2018 to 38% in the byelection was proof that BJP has emerged as an alternative to TRS, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar K Chandrasekhar Rao Munugode bypoll
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp