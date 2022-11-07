Home States Telangana

‘Students at risk’: Roofless Zilla Parishad school cries for authority’s attention 

Then one morning, before the the school started, the teachers and students found the tin roof of the building dangling.

Published: 07th November 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

The students of Zilla Parishad Secondary School in Kummarikunta village of Danthalapalle Mandal, students are forced to study under the open sky in the open playground of the school.(Express Photo)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD:  Until a few weeks ago, the teachers at Zilla Parishad Secondary School at Kummarikunta village of Danthalapalle Mandal in Mahabubabad district somehow managed to conduct classes for more than 80 students in a two-room battered building. Then one morning, before school started, the teachers and students found the tin roof of the building dangling.

Now, the teachers have been holding classes in an open playground, as the authorities have failed to repair the school building, which poses a danger to the students and the staff. There are more than 80 students enrolled in this school from classes 6 to 10. Local residents and parents of the students alleged that they raised the issue with higher officials, but in vain. 

“We have repeatedly requested the higher officials to improve the school’s infrastructure. The students face many difficulties due to the lack of a proper school building. The authorities must immediately repair the school building and provide the basic infrastructure. 

Speaking to the TNIE, one of the staff members of Zilla Parishad Secondary School said, “The damaged school building poses a danger to the students. Officials have been informed about the condition of the school, but our requests have fallen on deaf ears.”

