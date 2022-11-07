Home States Telangana

Tribal couple in Khammam forced to carry daughter's body on bike for 68 kms

The couple did not have any money to hire an ambulance and alleged the hospital did not provide them with an ambulance. 

Published: 07th November 2022 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

khammam_dead_toddler

Tribal couple in Khammam carry the body of their 3-year-old daughter on a motorbike. (Express)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A tribal couple were forced to transport the body of their three-year-old daughter on a motorcycle for 68 kilometres. 

The tribal couple's daughter had died of fever and fits at the Khammam headquarters hospital. 

The poor couple did not have any money to hire an ambulance and were forced to shift the body of their daughter on a motorcycle to their native village Kothamedepalli in Enkoor mandal, 68 kilometres from Khammam.

According to information, three-year-old Sukki, the daughter of Vetti Malla and Adi suffered from fever and fits. They shifted her to a primary health centre in Enkoor.

Later, on the suggestion of the doctors, they shifted her to Khammam headquarters hospital on Monday morning. The kid died while undergoing treatment.

The father of the kid alleged that "the hospital staff did not show any mercy and failed to provide an ambulance to shift the body." 

Later, he went to his village with Rs 100 and requested villagers to help him. A youngster from the village provided a motorcycle with which the family moved the body back to their village.

Locals expressed anger towards the hospital staff and the government for their 'inhumane act'. 
Telangana Tribals Khammam
