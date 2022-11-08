Arun Kumar Jain named GM of SCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railways general manager (in-charge) Arun Kumar Jain was on Monday appointed the full-time general manager. Jain belongs to the Indian Railways Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE), 1986 batch of Indian Engineering Services.

In SCR, Jain has served as general manager (in-charge), additional general manager, principal chief signal and telecom engineer and divisional railway manager of Hyderabad Division.

During his tenure as DRM, he was instrumental in augmenting passenger facilities at several stations and the division obtained four performance efficiency shields in various spheres including safety, security and transformation.

