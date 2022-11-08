CPM calls for protest on day of Modi’s visit to Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Monday said activists of his party, along with TRS and CPI workers, would lay soon siege to the Raj Bhavan in protest against the policies of the Union government.Veerabhadram called upon the people to stage protests on November 12, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Ramagundam plant. Speaking to reporters here, he said that the protesters would combat the communal ideology of the BJP in the country. “There was a need to build people’s movements to resist the policies of the Modi government,” Veerabhadram said. He alleged Governors of all the States have now become ‘agents’ of the Centre and that the Left along with TRS and other democratic forces would be fighting the communal agenda of the BJP. “The people of Telangana would not accept the communal agenda of the BJP,” he said. Veerabhadram said that the TRS candidate won in Munugode with the support of the Left parties.