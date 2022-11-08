Home States Telangana

Demonetisation a colossal failure of Modi govt: KTR

The last six years of experience proved that sadly, all those claims of PM Narendra Modi have been proved wrong, added Rama Rao.

Published: 08th November 2022

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that demonetisation, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on November 8, 2016, was a colossal failure and crippled the growing Indian economy.

Rama Rao recalled the horrors of demonetisation on the eve of its sixth anniversary and demanded that the PM tender an apology to the people of the nation for this massive policy failure. He opined that this half-baked idea threw the economy into chaos, led to eight consecutive quarters of slowdown, subsequently landing in the lockdown in 2020 and has served a body blow to the vibrant economy of our country.

The fact that six years after that hasty decision to scrap all the high-value currency in circulation, the amount of currency with people has hit an all-time high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore — is proof of how spectacularly demonetisation has failed, said Rama Rao.

He said that while demonetisation was announced, PM Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP party government has listed out several ‘benefits’ that would accrue from this decision.

Six years later, it is clear that all those claims have fallen flat. Wild claims were made that demonetisation will reduce cash in circulation, end terrorism, reduce black money, reduce counterfeit currency and bring in a cashless economy. The last six years of experience proved that sadly, all those claims of PM Narendra Modi have been proved wrong, added Rama Rao.

