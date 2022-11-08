Home States Telangana

Edwin supplied drugs to customers at Curlies: Hyderabad cops

H-NEW sleuths, along with cops from Osmania, Ramgopalpet and Lalaguda police stations, had stayed in Goa for days.

Published: 08th November 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Edwin Nunes

Edwin Nunes

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) on Monday sought five-day police custody of Edwin Nunes, the alleged drug kingpin from Goa, who was arrested recently after three months of struggle and combined efforts of different police wings.

The name of Edwin Nunes, 45 the owner of Curlies Restaurant in Goa, was revealed during the interrogation of drug dealer Pritesh Narayan Borkar. Police teams headed to Goa to nab Nunes, who was arrested after the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat this September but later released on bail, but reportedly received no help from Goa cops in the matter.

On the other hand, Nunes maintained close contact with political bigwigs to avoid arrest.H-NEW sleuths, along with cops from Osmania, Ramgopalpet and Lalaguda police stations, had stayed in Goa for days. They arrested Narendra Arya and Farhan Mohammad Ansari, who are known by their dark web IDs Holy Shop and Terminator respectively, apart from Steven D Souza, owner of Hill Top Restaurant  in Goa.

“The probe revealed that Nunes was providing drugs to national and international customers in his restaurant. But, his international customers would also help him with information on procuring psychotropic drugs from foreign countries. Five-day police custody of the accused has been sought and it might help in identifying Nunes’ some of 1,500 customers in Telangana and his source of drugs,” a police officer told TNIE.

Goan media hails Hyd cops for arresting drug kingpin

The regional media in Goa has hailed the arrest of Edwin Nunes stating that Goan police couldn’t even lay their hands on him while Hyderabad cops are in the process of finding his contacts and sources.
A customer, who identified Edwin from the news reports, said, “He (Edwin) used to dance with bikini-clad women in parties and in restaurants. We had assumed that he was a drug addict seeing his behaviour but never knew he was the owner of Curlies. We came to know he was the owner when we saw him gaining attention and recently read about his arrest.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edwin Nunes drug
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp