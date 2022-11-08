Edwin supplied drugs to customers at Curlies: Hyderabad cops

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) on Monday sought five-day police custody of Edwin Nunes, the alleged drug kingpin from Goa, who was arrested recently after three months of struggle and combined efforts of different police wings.

The name of Edwin Nunes, 45 the owner of Curlies Restaurant in Goa, was revealed during the interrogation of drug dealer Pritesh Narayan Borkar. Police teams headed to Goa to nab Nunes, who was arrested after the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat this September but later released on bail, but reportedly received no help from Goa cops in the matter.

On the other hand, Nunes maintained close contact with political bigwigs to avoid arrest.H-NEW sleuths, along with cops from Osmania, Ramgopalpet and Lalaguda police stations, had stayed in Goa for days. They arrested Narendra Arya and Farhan Mohammad Ansari, who are known by their dark web IDs Holy Shop and Terminator respectively, apart from Steven D Souza, owner of Hill Top Restaurant in Goa.

“The probe revealed that Nunes was providing drugs to national and international customers in his restaurant. But, his international customers would also help him with information on procuring psychotropic drugs from foreign countries. Five-day police custody of the accused has been sought and it might help in identifying Nunes’ some of 1,500 customers in Telangana and his source of drugs,” a police officer told TNIE.

Goan media hails Hyd cops for arresting drug kingpin

The regional media in Goa has hailed the arrest of Edwin Nunes stating that Goan police couldn’t even lay their hands on him while Hyderabad cops are in the process of finding his contacts and sources.

A customer, who identified Edwin from the news reports, said, “He (Edwin) used to dance with bikini-clad women in parties and in restaurants. We had assumed that he was a drug addict seeing his behaviour but never knew he was the owner of Curlies. We came to know he was the owner when we saw him gaining attention and recently read about his arrest.”

