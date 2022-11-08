Home States Telangana

Hyderabad teenager in Egypt to raise India’s concerns on climate change at COP27

Ankith said that he is “absolutely ecstatic” at representing India at COP27.

Published: 08th November 2022 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Ankith Suhas Rao prepares for the discussion on climatic conditions and challenges with other young representatives to be held during the COP27 in Egypt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ankith Suhas Rao, a 16-year-old Hyderabad Public School 10th grade student, is representing India at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which commenced in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on Sunday and will continue till November 18.

Only five students -- one each from North America, Egypt, India, Africa and Philippines -- were chosen for the elite blue zone to speak on behalf of the youth at COP27. The Centre for Global Education’s through “Decarbonise: Youth Action Dialogue” project trained these young delegates through several mock sessions where they negotiated and shared ideas on the climate crisis representing their respective countries.

Ankith told TNIE: “For COP27, the main focus in our discussions will be on climatic conditions and challenges pertaining to agriculture and the methods that can be opted to achieve the guidelines set by the United Nations in the field.”

Ankith said that he is “absolutely ecstatic” at representing India at COP27. “It’s a huge and great learning opportunity. It will provide me wide exposure as I will get to interact and influence other students to work on solutions for climate issues and contribute in building a better, safer and sustainable world.”
Usha Sudhir Pagadala, HOD, Geography at HPS, said: “Ankith joi-ned ‘Decarbonise’ in his 8th grade when he was just 14. He is a good artist and is quite sensitive to his surroundings.”

“Among a team of 12-14 students at school, he was shortlisted to travel to Egypt. He is one of the five students selected from about 40 countries across the globe to be invited to the blue zone at COP,” she said.
“The presentations will begin from Tuesday and we have prepared them (the students) to answer any questions posed to them and also encourage them to question the delegates as well,” Usha said.

Hyderabad COP27 United Nations Climate Change
