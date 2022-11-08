Home States Telangana

Post bypoll, future uncertain for Komatireddy brothers

Rajagopal’s wining streak in elections, be it as an MP, MLA, or an MLC, came to an end after he donned the saffron robes.

Published: 08th November 2022 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Munugode bypoll verdict has dealt a major blow to  Komatireddy brothers — Rajagopal Reddy and Venkat Reddy, whose future now looks as bleak as that of Congress party. In the run up to the byelection, which was necessitated by the resignation of Rajagopal Redddy, the siblings were in the news for all wrong reasons.

While Rajagopal faced the Opposition flak for joining BJP allegedly in a Rs 18,000 crore ‘quid pro quo’ deal, his elder brother and Bhongir MP Venkat Reddy was panned for threatening to leave the grand old party and shift his loyalties to the saffron brigade. Now that the bypoll is done and dusted, Venkat Reddy faces the wrath of Congress high command for allegedly backstabbing his own party and asking the party supporters to back Rajagopal in the bitterly-contested byelection.

Rajagopal’s wining streak in elections, be it as an MP, MLA, or an MLC, came to an end after he donned the saffron robes. Political observers believe that he has harmed his future political prospects by resigning and “going” for a byelection, without evaluating the outcome.

Venkat Reddy, on his part, not only launched an adverse campaign against Congress but also preferred to keep himself away from the 16-day tour of the State by Rahul Gandhi as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Venkat Reddy, in fact, chose to go on a foreign trip.

“If the Lakshman Rekha is crossed and the committee finds it, there will definitely be action against him (Venkat Reddy). Keeping one leg in Congress and the other in another place, nahi chalega (won’t work). If the reply has not come (to show cause notice), the disciplinary committee will meet and take whatever action has to be taken. I want to make it absolutely clear that we are very serious. The show cause notice issued was not just for namesake, it was real,” said AICC general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh.

He added that “people have to make up their minds, they cannot use Congress as a Railway platform”. Meanwhile, it is learnt that Venkat Reddy has already responded to the show cause notice but the contents of his reply have not been made public yet.

■  Rajagopal’s wining streak in elections, be it as an MP, MLA, or an MLC, came to an end after he donned the saffron robes
■  Venkat Reddy faces the wrath of Congress high command for allegedly asking the party supporters to back Rajagopal in the bypoll

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Komatireddy Munugode bypoll BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp