Rahul tears into KCR, says voice of Telangana can’t be stifled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi concluded the 16-day Telangana leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday by tearing into Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s governance, saying the latter had reduced ‘Bangaru Telangana’ to a mere slogan. Releasing a message to the people of Telangana, Rahul said their sacrifices in the fight for Nidhilu, Neellu and Niyamakalu (resources, water and jobs) had been betrayed. Thanking the people of the State for their love and affection during his yatra, he said it was with a heavy heart that he was leaving Telangana.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in Menur of Jukkal Assembly segment, Rahul lambasted KCR saying it was ‘tragic’ that a State rich in culture, wealth and potential, which came into being with a budget surplus, had been exploited by both the State and Union governments. “The spirit and voice of Telangana cannot be stifled, and the nation can learn from the people of this state,” he said.

Rahul’s well-attended public meeting, Jodo Garjana, carried a note on the need of the hour to unite against “corrupt parties”. Menur lies along the Maharashtra border where Telangana Congress leaders carried out a “Mashaal Juloos” handing over the Bharat Jodo Yatra to their counterparts at Dengloor in Maharashtra.

A child’s plight

Trying to sum up the spirit of Telangana’s people and the problems faced by them, Rahul narrated the story of a child who did not let the security barrier deter him from coming up to meet him. “He came up from the other side after a few minutes. Likewise, the voice of Telangana cannot be stifled. It will come from different quarters and directions,” he said.

Privatisation of education sector impacting children in TS: Rahul

Rahul elaborated on the child’s plight saying the boy’s father had dengue and couldn’t afford treatment because of rampant privatisation of the medical and health sector. Similarly, privatisation of education was a major issue plaguing Telangana’s children.

“The government has shattered the dreams of that child, such is the plight of Telangana,” Rahul said.

‘Modi, KCR working together’ Throughout his rally in the State, Rahul devoted an equal share of time to ridicule the politics and policies of the TRS-led State government and BJP-led Central government. He accused KCR of snatching the lands of Dalits, Adivasis and farmers.

“KCR is working along with Narendra Modi and will benefit only five or six people,” Rahul said.

Besides blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for divisive politics, Rahul said, “They are destroying the nation by not giving unemployed jobs, farmers are not given remunerative prices, and employees are being pushed out by privatisation of PSUs. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not just against hate and violence but to address the triggering issues,” Rahul said.

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi concluded the 16-day Telangana leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday by tearing into Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s governance, saying the latter had reduced ‘Bangaru Telangana’ to a mere slogan. Releasing a message to the people of Telangana, Rahul said their sacrifices in the fight for Nidhilu, Neellu and Niyamakalu (resources, water and jobs) had been betrayed. Thanking the people of the State for their love and affection during his yatra, he said it was with a heavy heart that he was leaving Telangana. Earlier, addressing a public meeting in Menur of Jukkal Assembly segment, Rahul lambasted KCR saying it was ‘tragic’ that a State rich in culture, wealth and potential, which came into being with a budget surplus, had been exploited by both the State and Union governments. “The spirit and voice of Telangana cannot be stifled, and the nation can learn from the people of this state,” he said. Rahul’s well-attended public meeting, Jodo Garjana, carried a note on the need of the hour to unite against “corrupt parties”. Menur lies along the Maharashtra border where Telangana Congress leaders carried out a “Mashaal Juloos” handing over the Bharat Jodo Yatra to their counterparts at Dengloor in Maharashtra. A child’s plight Trying to sum up the spirit of Telangana’s people and the problems faced by them, Rahul narrated the story of a child who did not let the security barrier deter him from coming up to meet him. “He came up from the other side after a few minutes. Likewise, the voice of Telangana cannot be stifled. It will come from different quarters and directions,” he said. Privatisation of education sector impacting children in TS: Rahul Rahul elaborated on the child’s plight saying the boy’s father had dengue and couldn’t afford treatment because of rampant privatisation of the medical and health sector. Similarly, privatisation of education was a major issue plaguing Telangana’s children. “The government has shattered the dreams of that child, such is the plight of Telangana,” Rahul said. ‘Modi, KCR working together’ Throughout his rally in the State, Rahul devoted an equal share of time to ridicule the politics and policies of the TRS-led State government and BJP-led Central government. He accused KCR of snatching the lands of Dalits, Adivasis and farmers. “KCR is working along with Narendra Modi and will benefit only five or six people,” Rahul said. Besides blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for divisive politics, Rahul said, “They are destroying the nation by not giving unemployed jobs, farmers are not given remunerative prices, and employees are being pushed out by privatisation of PSUs. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not just against hate and violence but to address the triggering issues,” Rahul said.