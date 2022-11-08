Home States Telangana

Road accident at Warangal-Khammam Highway kills three of the same family

The victims were natives of Ongole and they had settled in Perukawada in Warangal city.

Published: 08th November 2022

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a ghastly road accident on Tuesday morning, three persons who belong to the same family were killed. The incident took place on Warangal-Khammam Highway at the DC Thanda under the Wardhannapet outskirts of Warangal district.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as  L Krishna Reddy, and his wife Vara Lakshmi and his son Venkat Sai Reddy from Perukawada of Warangal. The victims were natives of Ongole and they had settled in Perukawada in Warangal city.

On Tuesday early morning at 4:30 am, Wardhannapet police received an alert from ‘Dial 100’ about the accident. The Wardhannapet Sub-inspector(SI) B Rama Rao along with his patrolling police personnel reached the spot, they noticed that three persons died and six persons were injured. They shifted the injured persons to MGM Hospital Warangal for treatment.

Police suspect that the car driver K Ramesh was sleepy as he had been driving continuously for a long time. He hit the car with a parked truck near DC Thanda. He was returning to Warangal city with eight others after spending Karthika pournami in Ongole of Andhra Pradesh state. 

Speaking to media persons, Wardhannapet Circle-inspector(CI) G Sadhan Kumar said that a case has been registered under section 304A IPC (Causing death by rash or negligent act) and 338 IPC(Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) the bodies shifted to postmortem to MGM Hospital. The injured persons shifted to MGM Hospital for treatment, said Kumar.

