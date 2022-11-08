Scared to be in politics: Congress candidate Sravanthi

By Express News Service

NALGONDA : Alleging that the BJP and TRS have spent Rs 500 crore in the Munugode bypoll, Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy on Monday said that she is scared to extend her political career. Sravanthi, who was polled only 22,552 votes and lost her deposit, the Congress leader said that she was pained by the temptation and fear of voters.

Addressing the media at Idikuda in Chandur mandal, she said: “I have never seen such unethical practices in politics. After seeing the results of the bypoll, I am scared to continue in politics.”Sravanthi Reddy, however, promised that she would be available for the people and fight for their cause.

Rajagopal ‘happy’

Meanwhile, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said that he was ‘happy’ over securing over 86,000 votes in the bypoll. During a meeting with party activists, he said that the BJP managed to secure so many votes even though TRS deployed ministers, MLAs and other leaders for campaigning. He thanked the cadre who worked to ensure that people voted for him amid alleged threats from TRS workers.

