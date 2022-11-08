Telangana Governor invites Education Minister to discuss Bill, writes to UGC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Telangana University Students Joint Action Committee (TUSJAC) condemned the inordinate delay in giving assent to the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022, and threatened to launch a massive agitation in front of the Raj Bhavan, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wrote separate letters to the State government and also to the University Grants Commission (UGC) seeking clarifications on the pending Bill. The Governor also invited State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to the Raj Bhavan to discuss various provisions of the Bill.

Sources said the governor, in her letter, also sought to know from the State government why it had failed to fill the vacancies across various universities in the State in the last three years despite her repeated suggestions. She also invited minister Sabitha to explain the reasons for introducing and passing the Bill.

In her letter to the UGC chairman, the governor sought clarification on whether recruitment through a common board is valid or not. The Telangana University Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022, was one of the eight bills pending approval at the Raj Bhavan after the State Legislative Assembly approved it in the recent Assembly session. The TUSJAC of 15 universities gave a call on Sunday for a rally if the Bill wasn’t approved within two days.

JNTUH students take to Twitter

Meanwhile, students of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad took to Twitter requesting the governor to allow subject exemptions and help them clear their backlogs and earn their degrees.

Announcement on relaxed rules soon: Guv to JNTUH students

Students who have been talking about the issue for the last four months started tweeting in large numbers on Monday evening. The governor, who met with JNTUH Vice-Chancellor Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy at Raj Bhavan a few days ago, promised that the V-C will make an announcement to relax the rules soon. The governor on Monday left for New Delhi and called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss different matters related to the State. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan with Union Home Minister Amit Shah

in New Delhi on Monday Sources said the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs and other pressing issues might have been discussed. However, speaking to reporters, the governor said that it was a routine visit. She said that she had completed three years in office on Monday and started her fourth year. “On the completion of my third year, I brought out a book on my activities of the third year. I have presented the book to the Union Home Minister and discussed welfare programmes related to Telangana and Puducherry,” the governor said.It may be recalled here that the governor, in her previous visit, submitted a report on the ‘sorry state of affairs’ in universities, including vacancies and lack of infrastructure to the Central government. PENDING ISSUE

The Common Recruitment Board Bill was one of the eight bills pending governor’s approval. The TUSJAC said they would take out a rally if the Bill was not approved within two days

HYDERABAD: After the Telangana University Students Joint Action Committee (TUSJAC) condemned the inordinate delay in giving assent to the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022, and threatened to launch a massive agitation in front of the Raj Bhavan, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wrote separate letters to the State government and also to the University Grants Commission (UGC) seeking clarifications on the pending Bill. The Governor also invited State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to the Raj Bhavan to discuss various provisions of the Bill. Sources said the governor, in her letter, also sought to know from the State government why it had failed to fill the vacancies across various universities in the State in the last three years despite her repeated suggestions. She also invited minister Sabitha to explain the reasons for introducing and passing the Bill. In her letter to the UGC chairman, the governor sought clarification on whether recruitment through a common board is valid or not. The Telangana University Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022, was one of the eight bills pending approval at the Raj Bhavan after the State Legislative Assembly approved it in the recent Assembly session. The TUSJAC of 15 universities gave a call on Sunday for a rally if the Bill wasn’t approved within two days. JNTUH students take to Twitter Meanwhile, students of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad took to Twitter requesting the governor to allow subject exemptions and help them clear their backlogs and earn their degrees. Announcement on relaxed rules soon: Guv to JNTUH students Students who have been talking about the issue for the last four months started tweeting in large numbers on Monday evening. The governor, who met with JNTUH Vice-Chancellor Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy at Raj Bhavan a few days ago, promised that the V-C will make an announcement to relax the rules soon. The governor on Monday left for New Delhi and called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss different matters related to the State. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday Sources said the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs and other pressing issues might have been discussed. However, speaking to reporters, the governor said that it was a routine visit. She said that she had completed three years in office on Monday and started her fourth year. “On the completion of my third year, I brought out a book on my activities of the third year. I have presented the book to the Union Home Minister and discussed welfare programmes related to Telangana and Puducherry,” the governor said.It may be recalled here that the governor, in her previous visit, submitted a report on the ‘sorry state of affairs’ in universities, including vacancies and lack of infrastructure to the Central government. PENDING ISSUE The Common Recruitment Board Bill was one of the eight bills pending governor’s approval. The TUSJAC said they would take out a rally if the Bill was not approved within two days