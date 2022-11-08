TRS leader Kavitha tells cadre to focus on Assembly polls now

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : While thanking the voters for supporting the TRS candidate in the Munugode bypoll, TRS leader and MLC K Kavitha on Monday urged party leaders as well as the cadre to focus on the next Assembly elections, which are likely to be held in November next year. Kavitha, who performed a special puja at the Neelakanteshwara Swamy temple on the eve of Karthika Pournami, interacted with the pink party leaders, including Nizamabad Rural MLA Baji Reddy Govardhan and ZP chairman D Vital Rao. “In this auspicious Karthika maasam, the voters of Munugode gave us an emphatic victory and silenced those who have been making baseless allegations against our party and its leadership,” she said. “Their verdict speaks volumes about KCR’s leadership. He has always been a very progressive thinker. He now wants to bring change in this country and he is working hard to achieve that goal,” Kavitha added. Referring to the next Assembly elections, she said: “Our next big challenge is just one year away. It is our responsibility to ensure that our party emerges victorious in the next elections. We have to work hard and work unitedly to get the people’s blessings.”