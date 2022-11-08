Home States Telangana

TRS secured 25K more votes than last time, says Vinod

The Chief Minister is likely to conduct a review of the developmental works, Vinod Kumar added.

Munugode bypoll

Munugode bypoll. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) secured an additional 25,000 votes in the bypoll when compared to the previous election, said Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar.

To celebrate the pink party’s victory in the Munugode bypoll, he along with TRS leaders and workers from Sircilla visited the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Monday and offered prayers.
A number of TRS leaders said that the Congress candidate losing deposit in the bypoll shows that the party was gradually weakening in the State.

Vinod Kumar said that the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple will be developed on par with the Yadadri Sri Laxminarsimha Swamy temple. The former MP said there is no break in the development of Vemulawada temple and all works are going ahead at the scheduled pace.

The Chief Minister is likely to conduct a review of the developmental works, Vinod Kumar added.

POLL REFORMS NEEDED
Vinod Kumar said that the Indian election process is in need of reforms. “Intellectuals need find a better way to elect public representatives,” he said.

