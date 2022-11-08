Home States Telangana

TSSP constable's condition critical after gun misfire during duty

The police are investigating whether the incident is a suicide or a misfire. 

Published: 08th November 2022

Contable Rajini Kumar being shifted to hospital after the incident

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: TSSP constable Rajini Kumar's gun misfire bullet went from his throat to head in Koutala police station limits around 4.55 am in the morning. He was attending duty from morning 3 am in station premises of Komurambhim Asifabad district in Kautala.

The police are investigating the issue whether it's a suicide or a misfire. SP K. Suresh inspected the police station and enquired about the issue. The constable has been shifted to Karimnagar hospital for better treatment. His condition is critical.

