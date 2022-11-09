553rd Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev celebrated with religious fervour

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 553rd Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev, who spread the message of peace and communal harmony across the world, concluded on Tuesday with thousands of Sikh devotees and other faiths celebrating it with religious fervour, gaiety and devotion.

Recitation of Gurubani Keertans and sermons by renowned Ragi Jathas (preachers), marked the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru and founder of the Sikh religion. The major attraction of the concluding event was the Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) organised under the aegis of Prabandhak Committees, Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad in which a large number of Sikh devotees and people of other faiths participated. Prayers were offering prayers to Guru Granth Sahibji (the holy scripture of Sikhs) at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.

Prabandhak Committee, GSS, president S Baldev Singh Bagga, GSGSS president S Kuldeep Singh, general secretary S Jagmohan Singh, secretary S Harpreet Singh Gulati (GSS) and other members said that the mass congregation was marked by the recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by reputed preachers Bhai Satnam Singh Singhji (Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar) and Bhai Sarabjeet Singhji of Patna.

