Bio-fencing plants given to tribal farmers in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and the Centre for Peoples Forestry (CPF), in coordination with the forest department officials, distributed bio-fencing plants (karonda) among the tribal farmers in Beersaipeta in Utnoor Mandal on Tuesday. A team from the National Tiger Conservative Authority (NTCA) officially handed over the plants to the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, WCS coordinator Anagandhula Venkat said that the bio-fencing plants will help in preventing wild boars from entering the fields as these plants have needle-like branches. In Beersaipeta, around 15,000 plants were distributed to 50 tribal farmers.

During the event, mango saplings were also distributed, which will be cultivated on around 60 acres. Conservator of Forest CP Vinod Kumar, Khanapur FDO U Koteshwar Rao and CPO coordinator Ganthula Ravikumar were present on the occasion.

