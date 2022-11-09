BJP urges Chief Secretary to act against TNGO leaders for backing TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP lodged a complaint with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday, seeking action against TNGO leaders Mamilla Ravinder and Mamatha for actively campaigning for TRS in the Munugode byelection, which it stated, was a violation of TSCS (Conduct) Rules.

BJP State general secretary

G Premender Reddy

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy stated that the two TNGO leaders had violated Rule 16 (1)- participation in radio broadcast and contribution to newspapers and periodicals, and Rule 19 (1)- Taking part in politics and elections, during the by-election.

He also enclosed a press statement given by Ravinder on October 28 in favour of TRS, and also attached a video of the members of the association, in which they reiterated their support for the ruling party and stated that they had an ‘umbilical bond’ with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Urging the chief secretary to suspend the two leaders and initiate disciplinary action against them for interfering with the political process and their repeated attempts to influence the government employees to vote for the ruling party, Reddy warned that BJP would be compelled to launch protests if the State government failed to take action against them.

HYDERABAD: BJP lodged a complaint with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday, seeking action against TNGO leaders Mamilla Ravinder and Mamatha for actively campaigning for TRS in the Munugode byelection, which it stated, was a violation of TSCS (Conduct) Rules. BJP State general secretary G Premender ReddyIn a letter addressed to the chief secretary, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy stated that the two TNGO leaders had violated Rule 16 (1)- participation in radio broadcast and contribution to newspapers and periodicals, and Rule 19 (1)- Taking part in politics and elections, during the by-election. He also enclosed a press statement given by Ravinder on October 28 in favour of TRS, and also attached a video of the members of the association, in which they reiterated their support for the ruling party and stated that they had an ‘umbilical bond’ with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Urging the chief secretary to suspend the two leaders and initiate disciplinary action against them for interfering with the political process and their repeated attempts to influence the government employees to vote for the ruling party, Reddy warned that BJP would be compelled to launch protests if the State government failed to take action against them.