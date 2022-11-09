Home States Telangana

BJP urges Chief Secretary to act against TNGO leaders for backing TRS

He also enclosed a press statement given by Ravinder on October 28 in favour of TRS, and also attached a video of the members of the association.

Published: 09th November 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP lodged a complaint with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday, seeking action against TNGO leaders Mamilla Ravinder and Mamatha for actively campaigning for TRS in the Munugode byelection, which it stated, was a violation of TSCS (Conduct) Rules.

BJP State general secretary
G Premender Reddy

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy stated that the two TNGO leaders had violated Rule 16 (1)- participation in radio broadcast and contribution to newspapers and periodicals, and Rule 19 (1)- Taking part in politics and elections, during the by-election.

He also enclosed a press statement given by Ravinder on October 28 in favour of TRS, and also attached a video of the members of the association, in which they reiterated their support for the ruling party and stated that they had an ‘umbilical bond’ with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Urging the chief secretary to suspend the two leaders and initiate disciplinary action against them for interfering with the political process and their repeated attempts to influence the government employees to vote for the ruling party, Reddy warned that BJP would be compelled to launch protests if the State government failed to take action against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP TNGO TRS Somesh Kumar
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp