Home States Telangana

ED books Sahiti MD for fund diversion

The ED suspects that the money collected from customers was diverted for other purposes instead of claimed business.

Published: 09th November 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad zonal unit of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has registered a case against Sahiti Constructions in connection with the diversion of money from the company to other accounts, even while the company is facing allegations of cheating 1,500 customers, who booked flats under the pre-launch scheme.

The company collected around Rs 400 crore from customers but failed to deliver the flats in time. The buyers lodged a complaint against company managing director Lakshminarayana in the Central Crime Station, Hyderabad, in August. On the basis of FIR, the ED registered a case against Sahiti Constructions and its MD.

Suspicious transactions from the company to other companies as well as individuals were recorded. The ED suspects that the money collected from customers was diverted for other purposes instead of claimed business.

The company earlier announced that money will be given back to customers, but the management failed to honour it and the cheques given by it for the refund amount bounced. Sources said the ED is likely to proceed with further investigation in the coming days and want to interrogate several key people in the episode.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp