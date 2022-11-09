Home States Telangana

Family forced to live in Karimnagar graveyard in Telangana

Thrown out of rented house, Basvaraju and family took shelter in Alakapuri graveyard as they had no other options

Family members of Basvaraju Saraiah, who died last week, live in the shelter of Alakapuri graveyard on the outskirts of Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR:  Subjected to untold miseries and abject poverty, a family has been taking shelter at the Alakapuri graveyard on the outskirts of Karimnagar. Basvaraju Saraiah, 57, and his family used to live in a rented house in Boiwada locality of Karimnagar city. He was recently admitted to the hospital for kidney failure, but doctors asked family members to shift Basvaraju back home. However, the house owner didn’t allow him, forcing the family members to look for alternatives.

Family members, at first, shifted him to the graveyard, and with the help of 49th division corporator Kamaljit Kaur’s husband, Sohan Singh, they moved him to the shelter of Lions Club, While Basvaraju passed away last week, his family members — comprising wife Bharathamma and daughters Swapna and Saritha — continue to live in the shelter on the graveyard premises. Basvaraju’s funeral was conducted with the help of funds under a scheme of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK).

Bharathamma and Basvaraju’s son Ramesh passed away a few years ago at the age of 21 from cardiac arrest. Bharathamma said they had requested the authorities to allot them a double-bedroom house multiple times, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

“Normally, when a person brings anyone to the graveyard, it is usually because someone has passed away. However, we had to bring our father here even though he was still alive,” said Swapna.

Corporator Kamaljit Kaur said she had requested the MCK to build a 25-room shelter for homeless people during the general body meeting adding that they would have been useful in cases like this. Use funds from the Smart City Project to construct rooms for homeless people, which can be used for emergency purposes, she said.

City Congress president K Narender Reddy on Tuesday consoled Basvaraju’s family members at the graveyard and handed over `5,000 as financial aid. “If the government constructed houses for the poor, such families wouldn’t have to live in the graveyard. It is a shame,” he said.

