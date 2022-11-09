Nizamabad girl beats all odds to get medical seat

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A 19-year-old girl from Nizamabad has proved that when it comes to reaching out and making her dreams become a reality, financial hardships are nothing but mere hurdles to overcome. Ever since her father passed away 13 years ago, life has been tough for Embary Harika. She lives with her mother Anuradha and elder brother in a room in Namdevwada of Nizamabad town. To sustain her family, Anuradha has rolled bidis, cooked in hostels and made flower garlands. While the State government’s Aasara pension helps, Covid tested the family’s fortitude.

Embary Harika

Harika completed her schooling at a private school that provided free education, scoring 95% marks in SSC. Recognising Harika’s abilities, the school correspondent helped her get admission to a private junior college and fee concession. She scored 94% in Intermediate and turned her focus to attempting NEET in 2020 and 2021, but the scores were not high enough to get her a free seat.

Undeterred, Harika devoted all her energies to her studies. Harika told TNIE that for her first two attempts, she prepared by herself, studying the syllabus. “Noticing my interest, a cousin gifted me a mobile phone. I used the mobile to follow recorded lessons on YouTube. I spent about 10 hours every day on studies,” Harika said. Her hard work paid off, and she was ranked 40,958 at the national level and 703 at the State level in her third attempt in 2022. She got admission in the Government Medical College, Siddipet.

Despite getting a free seat in the Government Medical College, Siddipet, Embary Harika still faced hurdles in the form of fees.“Every student will have to pay at least `1 lakh per year and get back only a part of this as per the fee reimbursement scheme,” Harika said.Fortunately for Harika, as well as her brother E Eshwar, community elders stepped in and offered financial assistance.

Meanwhile, after hearing of Harika’s achievement, several representatives from different organisations, including businessman Dhanpal Suryanarayana Guptha, teachers of Nirmal district as well as the local corporator Shankar, extended financial help to Harika.

