Telangana constable dies as self-loading rifle goes off by accident

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A police constable, S Rajini Kumar, 29, died after his self-loading rifle (SLR) reportedly went off accidentally in early Tuesday at Koutala police station in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district. Police said the incident happened when Rajini Kumar was on sentry duty. His colleagues who heard the sound of gunfire at around 4.55 am rushed out and saw the constable in a pool of blood.

The bullet pierced through his head from the neck. He was rushed to a private hospital in Kagaznagar from where he was shifted to the Karimnagar Government Hospital for better treatment on the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) K Suresh. Rajini Kumar died later while undergoing treatment.

The SP who rushed to the Kagazngar hospital ordered thorough investigation into the death of the constable. Preliminary inquiry reportedly revealed that he died due to the accidental firing of the self-loading rifle. A native of Batwanpelli in Mancherial district, Rajini Kumar was appointed as a constable in 2021 in the 13th battalion of Gudipet. He recently made it to the selection list of sub-inspector posts.

