Telangana Golconda Masters 2022 tees off

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The eighth edition of IRA presents Telangana Golconda Masters 2022 powered by Telangana Tourism was inaugurated at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) on Tuesday by Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department, on Tuesday.

The HGA along with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) are jointly staging the event from November 8 to 12. The tournament has a prize purse of `40 lakh. The Pro-Am event on November 8 will be followed by the main event from November 9 to 12.

The tournament will witness participation by 125 golfers among which 121 are professionals and four are amateurs. The Telangana government has supported the event since its inception in 2015.The top Indian professionals in the fray include Olympian Udayan Mane (2018 and 2020 winner), defending champion Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Varun Parikh, Shamim Khan and Kshitij Naveed Kaul.

The mission of the project is to set up an international standard golf course and a golf training academy apart from putting Hyderabad on the international golfing map.The Hyderabad Golf Club offers 18 challenging holes that bring players up close to the heritage and beauty of the Deccan hinterland — Golconda Fort and Naya Quila in particular.

HYDERABAD: The eighth edition of IRA presents Telangana Golconda Masters 2022 powered by Telangana Tourism was inaugurated at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) on Tuesday by Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department, on Tuesday. The HGA along with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) are jointly staging the event from November 8 to 12. The tournament has a prize purse of `40 lakh. The Pro-Am event on November 8 will be followed by the main event from November 9 to 12. The tournament will witness participation by 125 golfers among which 121 are professionals and four are amateurs. The Telangana government has supported the event since its inception in 2015.The top Indian professionals in the fray include Olympian Udayan Mane (2018 and 2020 winner), defending champion Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Varun Parikh, Shamim Khan and Kshitij Naveed Kaul. The mission of the project is to set up an international standard golf course and a golf training academy apart from putting Hyderabad on the international golfing map.The Hyderabad Golf Club offers 18 challenging holes that bring players up close to the heritage and beauty of the Deccan hinterland — Golconda Fort and Naya Quila in particular.