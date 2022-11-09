Telangana HC acquits IAS Srilakshmi in Obulapuram case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to IAS officer Y Srilakshmi, Telangana High Court judge Justice Chillakur Sumalatha quashed the charge sheet filed against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) case, stating that there was no basis for framing charges under Sections 120-B, 409 IPC, and 12 (2), 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

The plea of Srilakshmi, who is presently special chief secretary (municipal administration) of the Andhra Pradesh government, for discharge from the case was rejected by the principal special judge for CBI cases here on October 17, 2022.

Following this, she challenged the CBI court order and filed a criminal revision petition in the high court, arguing that ‘if the trial court pressed the charges against her, it would lead to miscarriage of justice, create irreparable harm, and result in serious prejudice against her’.

The CBI, which has been investigating her role in the alleged illegal mining activity by the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) in the Bellary reserve forest in Anantapur, had filed a charge sheet against her on March 30, 2012 under Section 173(8) of the CrPC.

The investigation agency charged Srilakshmi of misusing her office during her term as secretary, industries and commerce, in the government of the then united Andhra Pradesh, between 2007 and 2009.

She had allegedly misused powers vested in her by conspiring to grant illegal mining licenses to favour the mining company owned by former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy. She was made sixth accused in the case. She was arrested on November 28, 2011, in connection with the case and spent time in the Chanchalguda jail till October 2012, before her release.

Earlier, the high court had twice dismissed her discharge petitions. In September 2021, it had ruled that the CBI court was free to begin her trial.

