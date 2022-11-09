Home States Telangana

Telangana HC acquits IAS Srilakshmi in Obulapuram case

The investigation agency charged Srilakshmi of misusing her office during her term as secretary, industries and commerce, in the government of the then united Andhra Pradesh, between 2007 and 2009.

Published: 09th November 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to IAS officer Y Srilakshmi, Telangana High Court judge Justice Chillakur Sumalatha quashed the charge sheet filed against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) case, stating that there was no basis for framing charges under Sections 120-B, 409 IPC, and 12 (2), 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

The plea of Srilakshmi, who is presently special chief secretary (municipal administration) of the Andhra Pradesh government, for discharge from the case was rejected by the principal special judge for CBI cases here on October 17, 2022.

Following this, she challenged the CBI court order and filed a criminal revision petition in the high court, arguing that ‘if the trial court pressed the charges against her, it would lead to miscarriage of justice, create irreparable harm, and result in serious prejudice against her’.

The CBI, which has been investigating her role in the alleged illegal mining activity by the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) in the Bellary reserve forest in Anantapur, had filed a charge sheet against her on March 30, 2012 under Section 173(8) of the CrPC.

The investigation agency charged Srilakshmi of misusing her office during her term as secretary, industries and commerce, in the government of the then united Andhra Pradesh, between 2007 and 2009.

She had allegedly misused powers vested in her by conspiring to grant illegal mining licenses to favour the mining company owned by former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy. She was made sixth accused in the case. She was arrested on November 28, 2011, in connection with the case and spent time in the Chanchalguda jail till October 2012, before her release.

Earlier, the high court had twice dismissed her discharge petitions. In September 2021, it had ruled that the CBI court was free to begin her trial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Y Srilakshmi IAS officer Telangana High Court
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp