Telangana HC frees jailed BJP MLA Raja Singh, sets aside filing of Preventive Detention Act

The police on August 25 arrested the Goshamahal legislator under a preventive detention provision, days after he got bail in a case relating to remarks against Prophet Mohammed and Islam.

Published: 09th November 2022 07:43 PM

Raja Singh

BJP MLA T Raja Singh. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday set aside the Preventive Detention Act filed against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh and ordered his release from prison.

A Bench of Justice Abhishek Reddy and Justice Juvvadi Sridevi ordered the MLA to not make any provocative speech against any religion or post any derogatory or offensive posts on any social media platforms or participate and hold any celebratory rally or meeting after release.

The police on August 25 arrested the Goshamahal legislator under a preventive detention provision, days after he got bail in a case relating to remarks against Prophet Mohammed and Islam.

He was earlier arrested for allegedly making such remarks, but was released by a local court later as the police did not follow guidelines of the Supreme Court on the arrest.

Subsequently, he was suspended from the BJP.

The police earlier said Singh had posted a video on social media on August 22 against the Prophet with an intention to provoke all sections of people and cause a breach of peace and public tranquility.

"After the video went viral, protests erupted in different parts of Hyderabad city and other parts of Telangana and drove a wedge between communities and disturbed the peaceful nature of Hyderabad and Telangana State," the police had said.

